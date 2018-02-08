Four children, aged between six months and 10 years, were hurt in a serious road crash in Gwynedd on Wednesday.

They were passengers in a Vauxhall Meriva which collided with a Vauxhall Corsa on the A4085 between Caeathro and Waunfawr at about 17:15 GMT.

Police said both female drivers and two of the children suffered serious injuries.

The children and one of the drivers were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor by ambulance.

The other driver was airlifted to hospital in Stoke with injuries described as "life-changing".

The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out investigation work.