Image copyright Google Image caption Y Felinheli looks out over Menai Strait towards Anglesey

A police investigation has begun after the discovery of human remains on a beach in Gwynedd.

Officers were called to Y Felinheli, near Bangor, on Wednesday morning. North Wales Police said the death was currently being treated as unexplained.

"Owing to the condition and size of the remains it is not possible to provide any further detail," said a spokesman.

Officers are trying to establish the identity of the person and inform the next of kin.