Previously abandoned plans to develop land on a Conwy floodplain for jobs could be rekindled.

Conwy council is reconsidering plans to attract investment to develop parts of the Tir Llwyd industrial site in Kinmel Bay.

Natural Resources Wales previously raised concerns about the risk of flooding due to its proximity to the coast.

The new plans will be discussed by a scrutiny committee on Monday.

After initial plans to develop the area fell through, a task and finish group was set up to thoroughly look at potential benefits and risks and report back to the council.

'Firm interest'

It found that the risk of flooding was not as significant as first thought as the sea level had not risen as much as predicted and effective sea defences existed in the area.

The site received planning permission in October 2017.

A report going before councillors said two parties are interested in the land, "with two further businesses having expressed firm interest since the planning decision".

Conwy council hopes the site, if plans are approved, will attract investment from potential developers to help increase employment in the area.