Image caption The trial is being held at Mold Crown Court

A chef has been warned he faces a "very long prison sentence" after being convicted of raping a young woman.

The victim mistook Jie Xiang Guan's car for a taxi after she became separated from friends during Halloween celebrations in 2016.

Mold Crown Court heard he drove her to Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy county, where he attacked her before pushing her down an embankment.

Guan, 39, admitted sexual assault but was unanimously convicted of rape.

The jury heard the 19-year-old victim had been in a Llandudno nightclub and was sharing a taxi with a friend, but was thrown out when she became ill.

She then got into Guan's passing car.

'Doing wrong'

The father-of-six from Colwyn Bay was said to have punched her, put his hands around her mouth and raped her.

Her handbag was later found in his car by a police officer.

Giving evidence through an interpreter, Guan said: "I thought she agreed to get into my car and that we could take it further, like boyfriend and girlfriend."

He admitted to "touching her a few times" but realised he was "doing wrong".

He said he helped her get out of the car and sat her down on the grass.

Judge Wyn Lloyd Jones remanded him in custody until sentencing next month.

He told Guan: "You are looking at a very long prison sentence."