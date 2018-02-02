Tributes paid to pedestrian killed on A55 in Anglesey
- 2 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The family of a man who was killed as he walked along a dual carriageway in Anglesey have said they are "devastated" by his death.
Derwyn Alun Jones died after being struck by a car on the A55 between junction five for Gwalchmai and junction six for Llangefni.
Mr Jones was pronounced dead at the scene on the evening of 29 January.
His family described him as a "much loved father, son and brother" and said he would be "sorely missed".