The family of a man who was killed as he walked along a dual carriageway in Anglesey have said they are "devastated" by his death.

Derwyn Alun Jones died after being struck by a car on the A55 between junction five for Gwalchmai and junction six for Llangefni.

Mr Jones was pronounced dead at the scene on the evening of 29 January.

His family described him as a "much loved father, son and brother" and said he would be "sorely missed".