Residents from a fire damaged care home in Conwy county could spend a year living elsewhere while it is rebuilt.

Six people were taken to hospital after the fire at the Old Vicarage home, near Pandy Tudur, on 18 January.

The 26 residents were found alternative accommodation but their relatives say they have been "counting down the days" to return to the home.

The council told relatives during a meeting on Thursday that the rebuild could take "months, maybe even years".

Relatives said their loved ones had been sent to hospital with smoke inhalation following the blaze.

Concerns were raised that some of the residents were now in homes where the staff were mainly English-only speaking, despite the residents speaking Welsh.

Image caption Lilian Williams' 93-year-old mother, a Welsh speaker, has been put in a predominantly English-speaking home

Jean Carthy, whose close friend, Cath Mansell, who was living in the home at the time of the fire, said: "She had a sore throat with the smoke and was quite frightened because she'd been calling for help.

"But by five that evening, she was out of hospital and in a nursing home in Colwyn Bay. Social services sorted things really quickly.

"Now she wants to be back at home, and has been counting down the days in her diary."

Councillor Garffild Lloyd Lewis said: "There's a whole family that's been split up - the people living in the Old Vicarage and their relatives and friends were a close group.

"It's a long road ahead of us. It might take months, maybe even years.

"So we wanted to bring people from the council together with families and friends because we'll be working closely with them over the next few months to make sure the residents continue to be looked after."