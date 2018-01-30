About 40 construction workers have held a protest over employment at an £800m energy development in Flintshire.

Members of the GMB and Unite unions have claimed workers at the Parc Adfer incinerator on Deeside Industrial Estate are not being recruited locally.

They feel let down by a consortium of five councils who are behind the project and want talks.

But Flintshire council said contractors have told them 60% of the workforce are from a 30 mile radius of the site.

A statement added: "They are expected to meet their legal and ethical employment and contracting responsibilities... We have no evidence they are failing to do so."

The main contractor CNIM has previously rejected the unions' claims.

Unions also want the project to adopt the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI) which would mean higher wages and improved terms and conditions.

But the 17 megawatts (MW) facility falls below the 50MW that would make NAECI guidelines mandatory.

Once operational in 2019, Parc Adfer will generate renewable electricity for more than 30,000 homes - enough power for a town nearly four times the size of nearby Connah's Quay.