Couple and five-year-old rescued from Snowdonia mountain
- 27 January 2018
A "poorly equipped" couple with a five-year-old child were airlifted to safety by helicopter after becoming lost in Snowdonia.
The family lost their way in freezing weather and in the dark on Y Garn mountain on Friday evening.
The coastguard helicopter was called and they were located using a smartphone app.
Rescuers said the couple had been poorly equipped for the conditions.