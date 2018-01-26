Image copyright NWP

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in an apparent case of assisted dying.

The man, 93, from Pentrefoelas, Conwy county, who had Parkinson's disease, died in Switzerland on 25 October 2017.

BBC Wales understands his daughter told the nursing home where he was living she was taking him on holiday.

Det Ch Insp Neil Harrison, of North Wales Police, said no arrests had been made.