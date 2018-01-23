Image copyright Jeremy Bolwell/Geograph Image caption Mr Larkin was kayaking with five friends near the Horseshoe Falls on the River Dee

An inquest has been opened into the death of an Army reservist who died while canoeing in Denbighshire.

Kevin Larkin's kayak overturned in the River Dee, Llangollen on 7 January.

He was airlifted to Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester but died the following day.

Mr Larkin, 28, a joiner from Colwyn Bay, Conwy county, was a fusilier with the 3rd Battalion Royal Welsh Regiment and had been a reservist for five years.

At a brief hearing in Ruthin, coroner John Gittins said he had been informed that Mr Larkin was submerged for some time before being recovered from the river.

He suffered a cardiac arrest and attempts were made to resuscitate him on the journey to Manchester.

No post-mortem examination was called for after the cause of death was given as multi-organ failure due to drowning.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing in Llandudno in June.