Image copyright Bangor City FC Image caption Bangor's Nantporth ground was opened in 2011

Welsh Premier League club Bangor City has resolved an issue which saw its 3G training pitch closed.

The VSM stadium is sublet to the club by community interest company Nantporth CIC. It controls the adjacent training pitch which was closed on Thursday.

The clubhouse remained open to the team and pre-booked events but other activities were suspended while the dispute was resolved.

The stadium has now reopened and all planned events will continue as normal.

Bangor city council owns the stadium and leases it to Nantporth CIC, which rents the stadium out to the football club, local clubs and for under-age international fixtures.

The club said the row would not affect any of the first team's fixtures but all other use was suspended over the weekend.

A spokesman for Bangor City said the club was "glad" the issue had been resolved. Nantporth CIC said it "will be looking at ways of ensuring all stakeholders are represented in the management of the 3G facility going forward."