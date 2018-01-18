Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fire service commander Mark Kassab said residents had to be helped to safety

Six people have been taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire at a nursing home.

The blaze broke out at the Old Vicarage home, near Pandy Tudur in Conwy county, in the early hours of Thursday.

Paramedics took six people to Glan Clwyd Hospital, but none are believed to be seriously injured.

Eight fire crews from Rhyl, Colwyn Bay and Llanrwst dealt with the fire and helped people to safety.

Llangernyw councillor Garffild Lloyd Lewis said care home staff had been at the site all night helping residents who have since been found alternative accommodation.

A farmer who lives nearby described how food and drink was handed out to people in the car park.

North Wales Police said a joint investigation was under way with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire, which was not believed to be suspicious.

The home looks after 26 residents in total.

One of the home's owners Shyam Boyrangee said he had been working with the council and health service to re-house residents displaced by the fire.

He described the damage as "severe", adding: "We are just trying to establish what happens next."

Liz Roberts, cabinet member for social care, said: "We appreciate what a traumatic incident this is for residents and their families and we are grateful for the response of the care staff on duty and the emergency services as well as members of the local community for assisting."