Image caption Express Motors was stripped of its license in December 2017

A woman whose family ran a business which lost its license to operate bus services in Gwynedd is applying to run a new company.

Rhian Wyn Davies used to work for Express Motors, which had its license revoked in December because of falsified maintenance records.

She has said her family's company was a "shambles" and wants to start a new firm, Expresss Motors Caernarfon (EMC).

The application was being heard at a public inquiry on Wednesday..

Mrs Davies told the hearing at Welshpool, Powys that she would run the company with her husband Irfon and she was "not a front" for her family's old firm.

"My husband and I have decided we do not want Express Motors all over the vehicles. We want people not to tarnish us with the same brush," she said.

She owned one sixth of Penygroes-based company Express Motors, with the rest being owned by other family members.

Transport Commissioner for Wales Nick Jones said he was concerned her family owned most of the assets, and he questioned whether she could stop them "influencing and doing things".

The hearing was also told there was a suspicion Express Motors had been borrowing a licence from another operator to take school children to swimming lessons earlier in the month.

The hearing continues. The traffic commissioner is expected to give a decision within four weeks.