Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Victoria Pier has been closed since 2008

Work will begin next week to demolish the remains of a historic pier.

Members of the public have been warned to keep at a safe distance while workers dismantle Victoria Pier in Colwyn Bay.

The Welsh Government gave its approval to pull down the Grade II-listed structure in October.

The task of dismantling the 116-year-old pier is expected to take four months, Conwy council said.

Image copyright Conwy Council Image caption The pier partially collapsed into the sea in February last year and was further damaged by heavy storms

Councillors approved plans to dismantle the pier in July, but still required listed building consent from the Welsh Government.

A section of the pier collapsed into the sea in February last year and the following month, it was hit by fire

Final plans for a shorter, "truncated" version of the pier are currently being developed by the council's design team.

The authority said it would store elements of historical or structural value in a safe place to potentially re-use in a future restoration.

Council chairman Brian Cossey said: "We're all aware of the deteriorating state of the pier.

"The collapse last year confirmed the very real risk it poses to the public.

"The work to dismantle the remaining structure will need be carried out in a safe, carefully planned and controlled manner, and members of the public are asked to keep a safe distance from the structure whilst this work takes place."