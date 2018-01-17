Image copyright Family photo Image caption The 34-year-old was found dead on Monday

A walker found dead on a mountain in Snowdonia was the drummer in Welsh rock band Yucatan, its lead singer has said.

Iwan Huws, 34, was found dead on Tryfan on Monday, his bandmate Dilwyn Llwyd told Radio Cymru.

In a statement his family said he was "a very special person, a musician, an adventurer and a friend to everyone".

They thanked the mountain rescue teams who took part in the search to locate him.

Mr Llwyd added: "I cannot believe it to be honest, it has broken our hearts. Everyone in the band will miss him immensely."

North Wales Police said it was not treating the death as suspicious.