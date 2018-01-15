Image copyright Terry Hughes/Geograph

A man has died while walking on a mountain in Snowdonia.

The walker, who is in his 30s and from the north Wales area, was last seen on Sunday after he went up Tryfan in the Ogwen Valley, Conwy county.

A total of around 40 members of RAF Valley and six other mountain rescue teams searched for the man after the alarm was raised on Sunday.

North Wales Police confirmed his body was found on Monday morning and are not treating the death as suspicious.

North Wales Mountain Rescue Association say the man appeared to be a competent mountain walker and had gone up the north ridge of 3,000ft Tryfan.