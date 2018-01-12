Image copyright Daily Post Wales Image caption The collision happened near Pandy Bach holiday home at Gellilydan

A six-month-old baby girl has died after a crash between a car and a lorry that killed one woman and left another with "life-threatening" injuries.

A Ford Fiesta collided with a lorry on the A487 at Gellilydan near Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwynedd on Thursday at 11:15 GMT.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and baby were airlifted to hospital.

North Wales Police said the baby died on Thursday evening.

The force spokesman added the woman driver's condition was critical.

Sgt Emlyn Hughes said: "Tragically this is now a double fatal collision investigation and we would like to extend our sympathy to all the families involved.

"We continue to appeal for witnesses and anybody who can assist our investigation is asked to contact us."

The road was closed for about six hours after the crash while police investigated the cause.

Officers said the driver had been taken to Royal Stoke Hospital while the baby was taken to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

The next of kin of all three have been informed and are being supported by police.