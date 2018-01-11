Image copyright Daily Post Wales Image caption The collision happened near Pandy Bach holiday home at Gellilydan

A woman has died and another woman and a six-month-old baby girl have "life-threatening" injuries after a crash between a car and a lorry in Gwynedd.

A Ford Fiesta collided with a lorry on the A487 at Gellilydan near Blaenau Ffestiniog at about 11:15 GMT.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and baby have been airlifted to hospital.

The road was closed for about six hours as North Wales Police officers investigated the cause of the crash.

Officers say the female driver has been taken to Royal Stoke hospital and the baby is at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool. Both have "sustained serious life threatening injuries".

Skip Twitter post by @NWPolice We now know that 4 cars stopped at the scene of the serious collision in #Gellilydan to assist. We are keen to trace the drivers of these cars and are urging them to please contact us on 101 quoting reference W003114 #appeal #witnesses — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) January 11, 2018 Report

The next of kin of all three have been informed and are being supported by police.

"Sadly this is now a fatal road traffic collision investigation and our thoughts remain with the families at this time," said Sgt Leigh Evans of the North Wales Police's Roads Policing Unit.