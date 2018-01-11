Woman dies and two hurt, including a baby, in Gellilydan crash
A woman has died and another woman and a six-month-old baby girl have "life-threatening" injuries after a crash between a car and a lorry in Gwynedd.
A Ford Fiesta collided with a lorry on the A487 at Gellilydan near Blaenau Ffestiniog at about 11:15 GMT.
A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and baby have been airlifted to hospital.
The road was closed for about six hours as North Wales Police officers investigated the cause of the crash.
Officers say the female driver has been taken to Royal Stoke hospital and the baby is at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool. Both have "sustained serious life threatening injuries".
The next of kin of all three have been informed and are being supported by police.
"Sadly this is now a fatal road traffic collision investigation and our thoughts remain with the families at this time," said Sgt Leigh Evans of the North Wales Police's Roads Policing Unit.