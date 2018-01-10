Image copyright Thinkstock

A farmer has been cleared of being involved in alleged badger baiting.

Evan Thomas, 52, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, had been on trial with three others before Llandudno magistrates, but the RSPCA dropped the case against him.

He had been accused of keeping a premises used for animal fighting.

The trial follows a surveillance operation which allegedly discovered evidence of badger baiting and animal fighting.

Mr Thomas' solicitor, Donald Roberts, said it had been an "extremely traumatic" experience for his client whose "unimpeachable" character had been brought into question.

He said Mr Thomas had received threatening phone calls as a result of the case.

The RSPCA accepted that he did not know about any alleged animal welfare offences taking place at the farm.

The trial of two other men and a 13-year-old-boy continues.