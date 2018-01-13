Image copyright Google

The impact of noise on residents near the A55 in Conwy will be mitigated by work set to start.

An area west of Sea Bridge Road in Abergele was identified as a priority area in the Welsh Government's Noise Action Plan.

The document looks at how the issue from traffic is tackled in urban and countryside areas.

Work in Abergele starts on Monday and will last seven days with a dual lane traffic management system in place.

It follows an announcement last week that work with a similar aim at Abergwyngregyn would see a "low-noise surfacing" put on a one mile stretch of the A55 in Gwynedd.

This was after residents had complained for 15 years about noise from vehicles "reverberating" around the area.