Image caption The court heard the car hit a tree and went into a field next to a country lane

A carer was stranded with her fatally injured passenger for almost four hours, a court has heard.

Leonor Williams, 68, accepted she misjudged a bend near Llandudno when driving Beryl Rhodes, 69, back from a doctor's appointment last February.

She admitted causing her death by careless driving and was banned from driving for 18 months at Llandudno Magistrates.

She was given a four-month overnight curfew and ordered to pay costs.

Williams had cared for Ms Rhodes for over six years, and considered her to be a friend as well as a client.

'Truly tragic'

Gareth Parry, prosecuting, said there had been no witnesses to the crash, which happened at Glanwydden on 3 February.

Defending, Tom Gent said it was a "truly tragic case" and his client was "utterly devastated".

He said Williams "suffered the terrifying experience of being stranded, injured, in the dark, in the cold and rain, in her car for nearly four hours, unable to attract passers-by".

He added she was an advanced driver and "this was clearly an isolated error".