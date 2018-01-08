Image caption About 300 people attended the meeting called by the eight former Beaumaris town councillors

A packed public meeting supported calls for a by-election to be held for an entire Anglesey town council.

Eight of the 14 Beaumaris town councillors resigned in December with no reasons given.

But on Monday, they said they stepped down due to alleged serious safety breaches and because town clerk, Prof Trevor Ashenden, allegedly refused to be suspended while they were looked at.

Prof Ashenden has been contacted for a comment.

Former councillor Alwyn Rowlands told the meeting that two councillors had carried out a health and safety survey of the town council late last year.

He alleged that none of the office equipment had undergone appliance testing and there were no records that staff had been trained in working at height, handling goods or working with substances harmful to health.

"Many times I've said it, that some of these things seem like health and safety gone mad, but rules are there for a reason," he said.

The meeting was told that the then mayor, Frank Carr, had tried to suspend the clerk on full pay while an investigation was carried out.

But they claim Mr Ashenden did not agree to this.

A vote was held, in which an overwhelming majority were in favour of a by-election of all 14 seats on the town council - not just the eight vacated by the resignations.

Mr Rowlands said they wanted Anglesey council to "pick this up".

"We will put the support from this evening's meeting to the council to ask them to hold a full election," he said.