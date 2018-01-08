Image copyright Thinkstock

Three men and a boy have gone on trial after surveillance footage showed evidence of alleged badger baiting.

Jordan Houlston, 24, David Thomas, 51, Evan Thomas, 52, and a 13-year-old denied animal welfare offences relating to activity at Cwm Bowydd Farm in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd.

Marc Morris, 26, Blaenau Ffestiniog, pleaded guilty to charges including causing a badger to fight with a dog.

A 17-year-old boy also admitted being present at an animal fight.

Video evidence captured during an RSPCA operation was shown to the judge at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday.

'Terrified'

An RSPCA inspector said it showed man-made setts, with seven skulls nearby, possibly belonging to foxes or badgers.

The inspector told the court younger dogs were probably trained to "engage" with badgers, and that they found a young fox in a cage which was "due to be ripped apart by the dogs".

A second fox was also found caged and terrified by a barking terrier, the inspector added.

Mr Houlston, from Llandudno, denied injuring and ill-treating a badger, taking part in an animal fight and being present at one.

He also denied causing unnecessary suffering to four dogs by causing them to fight.

David Thomas, from Cwm Bowydd Farm, denied charges such as causing unnecessary suffering to two foxes, while Evans Thomas, also from the farm, denied keeping a premises for animal fighting.

The trial continues.

Sentencing of Morris and the 17-year-old boy has been adjourned.