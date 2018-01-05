Image copyright Google

A man who waged "a campaign of rape and abuse" against a schoolgirl in the 1980s has been jailed for 17 years.

It was described as "one of the worst cases of systematic grooming" the officer in charge had investigated.

Graham Barber, 77, who used to live on Anglesey, was found guilty of five rape charges and a number of indecent assaults.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard Barber, now of Huddersfield, was satisfying his "perverted sexual lust".

Judge Huw Rees said his victim gave a "credible and compelling account of the sexual suffering she experienced".

Investigating officer DC Shona Campbell of North Wales Police said: "This is one of the worst cases of systematic grooming and child sexual abuse I have ever come across.

"Barber fully deserves his lengthy sentence as he finally faces the consequences of his appalling crimes."

She also praised the victim for the "courage shown in coming forward".