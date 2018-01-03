Image copyright Google Image caption Beaumaris is a popular tourist town because of its castle

The resignation of more than half the members of an Anglesey town council has prompted calls for an external review.

Eight of the 14 Beaumaris town councillors stepped down in December, although no reasons were given.

BBC Wales has been told a complaint was made by a councillor against the mace bearer, who was subsequently cleared.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the town council's clerk said the remaining councillors wanted an external review.

They also elected a new interim mayor and deputy at the meeting.

Notices have been published to start the process of filling the vacancies.

The Daily Post has reported that that some members have called for Anglesey council's chief executive and local county councillors to mediate the ongoing row.

Anglesey council said in a statement: "We have not yet received any formal approach from Beaumaris Town Council. Should any request be received it will be given due consideration on its merits."

But it added: "Any matter between a local authority and its staff is an employment matter to be dealt with by the employer rather than by a third party."