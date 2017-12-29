Image copyright Northern Lights

A police detective and a community worker have been named among those on the New Year Honours List.

North Wales Police's Det Con Timothy Bird, from Conwy, was made an MBE for services to policing and the community.

William Roberts has been awarded the BEM for services to the community in Ty'n-y-Groes, Conwy.

Karen Jones was awarded an MBE as she is chairwoman of a charity that takes children with terminal illnesses to Lapland to visit Santa each December.

DC Bird is also a team leader for the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation and has volunteered with rescuers for 15 years.

He has trained more than 120 people on how to investigate and report fatalities on mountains.

He said: "I am honoured to have received an MBE. However the award also reflects the hard work, dedication and professionalism of all those people I have been fortunate enough to work with both in policing and in mountain rescue."

Image caption Tim Bird also helps in swift water rescues as part of his volunteering

Although based in Neston, Cheshire, Mrs Jones' was given the title for services to children with life limiting illnesses in the north west and north Wales.

Northern Lights takes children aged six to 11, who are being treated at Alder Hey and Arrowe Park hospitals, to the Arctic Circle.

Mrs Jones said: "I still can't believe that I have been singled out. I am proud to be a part of such an amazing charity and delighted to have been recognised in this way."