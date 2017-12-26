Man facing Christmas Eve rape charge in Caernarfon
- 26 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 38-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a stranger in a Gwynedd town centre on Christmas Eve.
The man is alleged to have carried out the attack on a 20-year-old woman in Caernarfon.
He appeared before magistrates in Llandudno on Tuesday and only spoke to confirm his details.
He was remanded in custody until 29 January for a hearing at Caernarfon Crown Court.