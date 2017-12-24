Image copyright Eric Jones/Geograph Image caption The now disused Porth Wen brickworks produced fire bricks, made from quartzite, used to line steel-making furnaces

A paramedic had to be rescued after he injured his leg while trying to help a man who had fallen from cliffs on Anglesey.

The medic was winched aboard a Coastguard helicopter during the incident at the former Porth Wen brickworks site near Cemaes.

He had been part of a team trying to reach a man in his 20s who had fallen.

The RNLI's Moelfre lifeboat team got the other man to land after bad weather prevented a second helicopter winch.

He was then driven to hospital.

Duty coxswain Alan Owen said: "This was a very challenging and ever-evolving incident due to the worsening weather conditions.

"Fortunately, the young man's injuries weren't as serious as we thought, given the nature of his fall, which made the evacuation easier from the notoriously dangerous spot."