Image copyright DWMRT

A mountain rescuer died in a fall on Snowdon "due to sheer bad luck" during a training exercise, a coroner said.

Kevin Hallahan, 43, from Naas, County Kildare in Ireland, was with the Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team when the accident happened in September.

Mr Hallahan slipped on a rock on Crib Goch which has been the scene of several accidents.

Coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones said: "Walking on Snowdon does involve a risk."

He told the hearing in Caernarfon that the party had been well-equipped and they were experienced climbers.

He said the death was accidental.