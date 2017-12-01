From the section

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after another motorist was left with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the A55.

Thursday's incident on the Britannia Bridge happened at about 22:30 GMT.

North Wales Police said it involved a foreign-registered light goods vehicle, travelling from Bangor towards Anglesey, and a Skoda Octavia saloon going in the opposite direction.

The Skoda driver was taken to a hospital in Stoke, Staffordshire.

Police said the goods vehicle driver was in custody.