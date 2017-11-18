Image copyright Stephen Lowe Image caption William F Yates, Llandudno's new Shannon-class lifeboat

A lifeboat is due to make its final journey through the Conwy town it has served for almost 30 years.

The RNLI all-weather lifeboat, named Andy Pearce, has been involved in more than 300 rescues and helped save 50 lives during its time in Llandudno.

But it has been replaced with a new lifeboat and station on the promenade.

On Saturday, volunteer crew will lead it through the town before launching for the final time.

"The day will be tinged with pride and sadness," said lifeboat coxswain Graham Heritage, who brought the Andy Pearce to the town 27 years ago.

Image caption The departure of the Andy Pearce "marks the end of an era" said Marcus Elliott

Llandudno is home to the RNLI's only town centre boathouse.

Prior to the new station being built, crews had to tow the lifeboat through the town whenever they responded to a call.

"This has brought its own challenges through the years, especially in the busy summer months," said Mr Heritage.

Llandudno lifeboat operations manager, Marcus Elliott, said the departure of the Andy Pearce "marks the end of an era" as it would be the last time an all-weather lifeboat would be towed through the town.

"We hope the townspeople will come along and give this fine lifeboat the send-off she deserves," he added.