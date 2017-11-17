Image copyright RSPCA Image caption 4ft (1.2m) Charlie escaped from her home in July

A snake rescued from a sewage system in Gwynedd has been reunited with its owner four months after it is believed to have escaped down a toilet.

The RSPCA was contacted after a Carolina corn snake was found by staff at a treatment works in Llanllyfni, near Caernarfon.

Rebecca Wood spotted the rescue story in a newspaper and "knew immediately" it was her son's snake Charlie.

"I always had a feeling she would come back," said Ms Wood.

"We're unclear how she escaped, but after she got out, we found shampoo bottles knocked over all around our bathroom.

"We're just relieved to have Charlie home, who is now getting plenty of rest."