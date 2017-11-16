From the section

Image copyright Meirion/Geograph

A man's body has been found in a lake in Snowdonia.

North Wales Police said the discovery was made in Llyn Padarn, Llanberis, Gwynedd, just after 14:45 GMT on Thursday.

The dead man is from Deiniolen and officers are not treating the matter as suspicious.

His family and the coroner have been informed about his death.