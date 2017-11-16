Deiniolen man's body found in Snowdonia lake
16 November 2017
North West Wales
A man's body has been found in a lake in Snowdonia.
North Wales Police said the discovery was made in Llyn Padarn, Llanberis, Gwynedd, just after 14:45 GMT on Thursday.
The dead man is from Deiniolen and officers are not treating the matter as suspicious.
His family and the coroner have been informed about his death.