North West Wales

Deiniolen man's body found in Snowdonia lake

Llyn Padarn in Llanberis, Gwynedd Image copyright Meirion/Geograph

A man's body has been found in a lake in Snowdonia.

North Wales Police said the discovery was made in Llyn Padarn, Llanberis, Gwynedd, just after 14:45 GMT on Thursday.

The dead man is from Deiniolen and officers are not treating the matter as suspicious.

His family and the coroner have been informed about his death.

