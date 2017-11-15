Motorcyclist killed in A470 crash named by police
- 15 November 2017
- From the section North West Wales
A motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A470 in Gwynedd on Sunday has been named by police.
Robert Neil Patterson, known locally as Rob, was 51 and lived in the Rhos-on-Sea area, Conwy county.
He was travelling towards the Dolgellau area when his black Honda motorcycle crashed near Dinas Mawddwy at about 15:20 GMT.
North Wales Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.