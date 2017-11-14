Image caption On sale - but for how long will Conwy mussels be on the menu?

Mussel gatherers in a historic Welsh town have claimed red-tape is threatening to wipe out their cottage industry.

Conwy mussels' status is protected like some of the best food and wine, such as Champagne or Italian prosciutto ham.

But the town's "mussel men" have been told they must now use licensed boats to go out to harvest the shellfish.

The Welsh Government said the rules were in place while new legal orders were agreed.

Thomas Jones, who runs the Conwy Mussel company on the town's quayside, said the move had come "out of the blue".

"The season starts for us in September, so at the start of this season, the fisheries brought in a regulation that is new for us, which means you've got to have a fishing licence to collect mussels on the river," said Mr Jones.

"Basically, the fishermen who haven't got a fishing licence to go with their mussel permits have been put out of work."

He said three of his mussel men lost their jobs, and there were just two people left in the town who now had the right paperwork to go out into the estuary to gather mussels.

According to the Welsh Government, it all stems from changes to the way the fishing and shellfish industry in the area was managed.

A piece of legislation known as The Conwy Mussel Fishery Order 1948 lapsed in 2008, leaving the industry "in limbo", according to Mr Jones.

Since then, the mussel harvesters have relied on Conwy council to issue their permits to gather mussels.

"We only collect mussels in the river here, we're not really fishing," added Mr Jones.

"We are certainly not going out in the bay for them - out to sea. So we don't understand how it applies to us."

He said obtaining licences for boats would cost thousands of pounds - something the Conwy mussel harvesters could not afford.

The mussel men traditionally use shallow-bottomed boats known as "dory's" and hand-rake the mussels from the estuary bed using pine wood rakes, which can be up to 15m (49m) in length.

It is just another one of the unique features that allowed the mussels to be awarded the sought-after 'Protected Designation of Origin'.

Image caption The Conwy mussels are sorted and then purified at a quayside plant

The matter is being discussed on Tuesday by Conwy council's leaders, who have been urged to help support the mussel men.

They have been asked to help prepare and fund the legal process which will set out who manages the estuary mussel beds.

Known as a "several order" it would replace the defunct 1948 legislation.

"The Welsh Government has worked with local fishers to encourage applications for a 'several order' where fishers would have exclusive rights to areas of the sea bed," confirmed a Welsh Government spokesman.

"Until a several order is granted, fishers are required to use licensed fishing vessels to comply with the relevant legislation."

The fear in Conwy is that could take up to 18 months, halt investment in new mussel beds, and, ultimately, take Conwy mussels off the menu for good.

"It's looking grim at the moment with this legislation," said Mr Jones.