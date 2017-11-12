Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A470 near Dinas Mawddwy

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the A470 in Gwynedd.

The man was travelling towards the Dolgellau area when his black Honda motorcycle crashed near Dinas Mawddwy at about 15:20 GMT.

North Wales Police said he died at the scene and that his next of kin has been informed.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place. Police are appealing for anybody who may have dash cam footage to come forward.