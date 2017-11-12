Motorcyclist killed and road closed after A470 crash
- 12 November 2017
- From the section North West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the A470 in Gwynedd.
The man was travelling towards the Dolgellau area when his black Honda motorcycle crashed near Dinas Mawddwy at about 15:20 GMT.
North Wales Police said he died at the scene and that his next of kin has been informed.
The road remains closed and diversions are in place. Police are appealing for anybody who may have dash cam footage to come forward.