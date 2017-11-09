From the section

Image caption The dig could determine the future layout of the planned £10bn Wylfa Newydd power station

Evidence of a Roman settlement and a Bronze Age round house have been found at the site of a planned new nuclear power station.

Archaeologists are working to identify any areas of historical interest before construction of the proposed £10bn Wylfa Newydd on Anglesey.

Developer Horizon has been running community digs and so far around 250 people have taken part.

They include school pupils who are learning how archaeological digs work.

The old Wylfa plant stopped generating electricity after 50 years at the end of 2015.