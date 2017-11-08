Image copyright Family photo

A man has admitted to causing death by dangerous driving after an object flew off his van and killed a nurse.

Barry Slaymaker, 31, was driving his VW Transporter on the Nant Y Garth Pass, Felinheli, Gwynedd, and 50-year-old victim Susan Owen was travelling in the opposite direction in her BMW.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard the September 2016 case was about how the vehicle was loaded and not the driving.

Slaymaker, from Gwalchmai, Anglesey, will be sentenced on 29 November.