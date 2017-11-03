Image copyright Family photo Image caption Phillip Miller-Smith was a sixth form pupil at Ysgol Aberconwy in Conwy

A 16-year-old boy who died after taking drugs at a Halloween rave was "one in a million", his family have said.

Morgan Miller-Smith, from Conwy, died in the early hours of Sunday morning after falling ill at an event in Gwytherin, near Abergele.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died after taking a pink ecstasy-type tablet.

His family thanked the emergency services, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd staff and their community for their support.

They added: "Morgan, or Morgs as he was known to his family, was always happy, and was a very likeable person.

"He was kind, caring and lived life to the full. He was funny and made everyone laugh.

"He was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humour...

"Morgan would always make you smile and was one in a million. He was loved and was highly thought of by everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all."

Another 16-year-old boy was also taken seriously ill after taking drugs at the event but has made a full recovery.