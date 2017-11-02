Image caption The wreckage of the light aircraft on the airfield

An investigation is continuing into a light aircraft crash which killed its pilot at Caernarfon Airport, an inquest has heard.

Self-employed business management adviser John Backhouse, 62, of Antrobus, Cheshire, died in September.

His plane hit the runway and burst into flames.

An inquest has been opened into his death and adjourned until the outcome of inquiries by the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

Image copyright Airteamimages.com Image caption John Backhouse's Piper Navajo, seen here parked on his grass airstrip in Cheshire

The hearing was told that Mr Blackhouse was identified by his dental records and that a post-mortem examination had been carried out.

It is understood Mr Backhouse had been flying his Piper PA-31 Navajo twin-engined aircraft from his private airstrip near Northwich to the Republic of Ireland when he crashed at about 18:30 BST on 6 September.

The businessman, a former Liverpool councillor, has been described by friends as a "lovely man" and a proficient pilot "obsessed with flying".