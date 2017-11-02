Image copyright Dafydd Williams Image caption A new display in the garden symbolises the breach in the dam

A memorial garden has been renovated ahead of a service to remember 16 people who died after a dam failed, flooding a Conwy county village over 90 years ago.

Six children were among those killed when water and boulders struck Dolgarrog on 2 November 1925.

The community received over £22,000 in grants to renovate a garden and walk.

They have also created a permanent display in the community centre to remember the tragedy.

The flooding was triggered by a failure of the Eigiau dam which was breached following two weeks of heavy rain.

At about 20:45 GMT, the water from that reservoir flooded downstream, overtopping the Coedty dam which sent water and debris into Dolgarrog.

Within 20 minutes, the water had flooded across the main road, sweeping away houses, the church, church house, sweet shop, butchers and water mains.