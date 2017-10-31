Image copyright Llanberis mountain rescue team

A trapped climber was rescued using washing-up liquid after her leg became stuck in a crack on a cliff in Gwynedd.

The woman, in her 50s, got stuck after slipping while walking on Gribin Facet, above the Ogwen Valley.

About 16 volunteers from Llanberis and Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue team were called after the woman's husband was unable to free her.

They put washing-up liquid around her knee and used ropes to pull her free of the crack.

The woman was airlifted to hospital for a check up.

