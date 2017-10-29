Image copyright North Wales Police | BBC

A 16-year-old boy has died after taking a suspected drugs overdose at a Halloween rave in Conwy county.

The death has led North Wales Police to urge anyone who took drugs at the event in Gwytherin, near Abergele, to go to hospital if they feel unwell.

The focus is on pink ecstasy-type tablets with a Rolls Royce-type logo on one side and '200mg' on the other.

The boy fell ill during the early hours of Sunday and died at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire.

Supt Gareth Evans said: "This is a truly tragic incident in which a young boy has lost his life."