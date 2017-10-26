Image caption Pupils at Ysgol Cymerau in Pwllheli try out their new snooker table

A project to put snooker tables into schools to help pupils with numeracy is expanding.

An organisation called Cue Games For Schools has so far given mini-tables to five schools in Gwynedd.

It is aiming to provide another 25 each year over the next four years.

Founder Peter Williams, a professional snooker player from Penrhyndeudraeth in Gwynedd, said: "It's all about helping children with their maths skills in a practical way."

He said: "They quickly have to learn to count up the values of the balls when playing, and they also have to learn about angles when working out how to take a shot.

"But it would be great if we managed to produce a champion from Wales as well.

"I'd love to see schools holding tournaments in future. For me, this is also about giving something back to the game."

Ysgol Cymerau in Pwllheli took delivery of its new snooker table on Thursday.

Snooker tables have also been installed in schools in Bala, Penrhyndeudraeth, Tremadog and Criccieth.