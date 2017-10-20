Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption One of seven bridges envisaged on the route

Work on a new bypass between Caernarfon and Bontnewydd in Gwynedd has been delayed.

Construction on the six mile (10km) road was expected to start this autumn after a public inquiry ended.

But with the project still needing the final go-ahead, the work now looks set to be delayed until next year.

A Welsh Government spokesman said ministers had received the inspector's report and hoped to make a final decision on the bypass this winter.

It had been hoped the new road would help ease congestion on the A487 between Plas Menai and Llanwnda.

The bypass would be between the Goat roundabout at the A499/A487 junction and the roundabout near the Plas Menai National Outdoor Centre and go around Llanwnda, Dinas, Bontnewydd and Caernarfon.