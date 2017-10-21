From the section

Image copyright Stephen Lowe Image caption Llandudno's new Shannon-class lifeboat can reach speeds of up to 25 knots

Llandudno's two new lifeboats have been officially welcomed into the RNLI's lifesaving fleet on Saturday.

A dedication service was held for the all-weather Shannon class lifeboat, named William F Yates, and inshore D-Class lifeboat, Dr Barbara Saunderson.

The new boathouse was also officially opened on Llandudno seafront.

Afterwards, both lifeboats were launched to demonstrate their capabilities.