Dedication service for Llandudno RNLI's new lifeboats
- 21 October 2017
- From the section North West Wales
Llandudno's two new lifeboats have been officially welcomed into the RNLI's lifesaving fleet on Saturday.
A dedication service was held for the all-weather Shannon class lifeboat, named William F Yates, and inshore D-Class lifeboat, Dr Barbara Saunderson.
The new boathouse was also officially opened on Llandudno seafront.
Afterwards, both lifeboats were launched to demonstrate their capabilities.