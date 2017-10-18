North West Wales

A55 multi-vehicle crash at Mochdre causes delays

A55 at Mochdre Image copyright Google

A number of vehicles have crashed in Conwy county and blocked one direction of the A55.

North Wales Police confirmed it was in attendance at the incident between junction 19 and junction 20 on the A55 westbound at Mochdre.

Police say drivers can expect delays and urged them to find an alternative route.

