Image copyright Facebook/ Glass Butter Baech

Two people have been jailed for trying to smuggle hundreds of pounds worth of drugs into a festival in a bra.

Angharad Jones, 18 from Caernarfon and Jordan Williams, 24, from Bangor, were caught on their way to last year's Glass Butter Beach event in Llanbedrog, Gwynedd.

The pair admitted possessing ecstasy and recreational drug TFMPP with intent to supply at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Jones was jailed for 18 months and Williams for two years.

The pair were arrested as part of a pre-planned operation to stop class A drugs entering the three-day music festival site in August 2016.

"Our goal was achieved and a large quantity of controlled drugs were seized," investigating officer PC Barbara Roberts told the court.