A special train service is running over a historical viaduct in Gwynedd to mark its 150th anniversary.

Barmouth Bridge, which runs over the River Mawddach estuary in Cardigan Bay, was first opened in 1867.

It is one of the longest timber viaducts still in use in Britain.

To mark the occasion, a train pulling Riviera Trains Mark 1 carriages from Shrewsbury to Pwllheli will cross the Grade II-listed structure on Tuesday.

Designed by Welsh civil engineer Benjamin Piercy, and English civil engineer and architect Henry Conybeare, the bridge was built as part of the then Aberystwyth & Welsh Coast Railway.

It spans about 730m (800 yards) and is supported by 113 wooden trestles.

Marine woodworm

During its lifetime, it has survived two world wars.

It was nearly destroyed in 1946 when a live naval mine washed ashore, brushing up against its wooden pillars but not detonating.

In 1980, it was also discovered that marine woodworm had eaten into 69 of the supporting pillars. The bridge was subsequently closed for six months for repairs.

Rail freight service DB Cargo UK has arranged the special rail service to travel over the bridge, which is still used by local passenger trains.

Andy Thomas, route managing director for Network Rail in Wales, said: "Barmouth viaduct is one of the most iconic structures in Wales, connecting people for 150 years and boosting economic growth by bringing tourists to the area.

"We are working to refurbish the viaduct to secure its long-term future."