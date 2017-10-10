A woman's body has been found following a fire at a house in Gwynedd.

Emergency services were called to the property in Blaenau Ffestiniog just after 20:30 BST on Monday.

Fire crews from Blaenau Ffestiniog and Porthmadog tackled the blaze for nearly three hours.

A North Wales fire service spokeswoman said: "Sadly the body of a lady has been discovered and an investigation between police and fire service is currently under way."